33,123 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Ingredion comprises 1.8% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned about 0.05% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 84.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.1 %

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Shares of INGR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,246. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

