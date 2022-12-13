4,490 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

