5,302 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.