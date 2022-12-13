6,936 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $65.31.

