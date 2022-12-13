7,745 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

NEM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 189,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731,635. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

