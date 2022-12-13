899,534 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 899,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,980,000. AppLovin accounts for about 3.7% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.24% of AppLovin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APP traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $98.14.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

