AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

AAR stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. 179,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.56. AAR has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,068.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,068.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AAR by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in AAR by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

