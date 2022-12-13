Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $46.11 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001985 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00512417 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $905.06 or 0.05095933 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,392.23 or 0.30360940 BTC.
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
