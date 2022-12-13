AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.63.

SKFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Danske lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

