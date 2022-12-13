ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 617,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,518. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

