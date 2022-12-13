Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 172,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 33.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

