Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 172,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.25.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
