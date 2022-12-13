abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 91.8% in November

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
abrdn Price Performance
abrdn stock remained flat at $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213. abrdn has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.
About abrdn
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPY)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.