abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 91.8% in November

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

abrdn Price Performance

abrdn stock remained flat at $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213. abrdn has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Get abrdn alerts:

About abrdn

(Get Rating)

See Also

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.