abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:APEO)

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 425 ($5.21). 113,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,895. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.48) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.42). The firm has a market cap of £653.42 million and a P/E ratio of 268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 418.49.

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

