abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:APEO)

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 425 ($5.21). 113,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,895. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.48) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.42). The firm has a market cap of £653.42 million and a P/E ratio of 268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 418.49.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

