Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.90.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
