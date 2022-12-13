Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

