Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $74.42 million and $12.00 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12320333 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,942,528.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

