Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.49

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 5647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

