Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.65. Accolade shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Accolade Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Accolade by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,421 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Accolade by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

