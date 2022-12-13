Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.65. Accolade shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Accolade Stock Up 4.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Institutional Trading of Accolade
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Accolade by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,421 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Accolade by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.