Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2,140.98 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00024783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005462 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

