Acute Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1,330.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 10.2% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,086.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 54,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

