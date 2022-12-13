Acute Investment Advisory LLC Sells 805 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $9,458,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $285.58 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.37.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

