AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) COO Sells $2,524,811.32 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. 1,189,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,232. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,649.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

