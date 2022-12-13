Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,508 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after buying an additional 25,631 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.67. 63,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $675.21.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

