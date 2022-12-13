Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.96.

Adobe Stock Up 2.3 %

ADBE traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.17. 2,847,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.60. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $675.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.