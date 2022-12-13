Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 138.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $13.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,293. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $143.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

