Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 138.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $13.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.75. 11,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.72 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.