AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

AECOM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.06. 7,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

