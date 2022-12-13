Aergo Reaches Market Cap of $45.47 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $45.47 million and $4.50 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

