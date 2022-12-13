Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.66. 504,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,229,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after purchasing an additional 754,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

