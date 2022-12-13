Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,708,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,883 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.27% of Aflac worth $94,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

NYSE AFL opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

