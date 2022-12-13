Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 454.9% in November

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 454.9% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Africa Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HPMCF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Africa Energy has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
About Africa Energy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Energy (HPMCF)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.