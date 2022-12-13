Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 454.9% in November

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 454.9% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPMCF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Africa Energy has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

