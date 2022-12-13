Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 217.0% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

