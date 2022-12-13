Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 217.0% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
