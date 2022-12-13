Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.