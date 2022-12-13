Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the November 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.00) to €80.00 ($84.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($76.84) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($85.26) to €77.00 ($81.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($105.26) to €84.00 ($88.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

