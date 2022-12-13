Aleph Zero (AZERO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00005824 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $196.30 million and $2.22 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00514487 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.59 or 0.05091654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.75 or 0.30483631 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 189,346,277 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

