Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 2,338 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90.

uniQure stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 786,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in uniQure by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

