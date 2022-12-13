Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 2,338 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90.
uniQure stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 786,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.
QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
