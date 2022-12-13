Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 223.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.