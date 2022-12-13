Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $298.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $674.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.13 and its 200-day moving average is $236.02.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Align Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Align Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Align Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 111.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.