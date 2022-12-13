Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 499.2% in November

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 499.2% from the November 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $13.34.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
