Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 499.2% in November

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 499.2% from the November 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 62,523 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

