Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,915.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,101 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.80. 764,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,339,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.