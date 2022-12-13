AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 99.8% in November

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,071,600 shares, a growth of 99.8% from the November 15th total of 2,538,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

ATGFF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 24,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

