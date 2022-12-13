AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 228,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ALCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 15,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

