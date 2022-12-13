Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Up 0.9%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €114.40 ($120.42) and last traded at €113.00 ($118.95). Approximately 7,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €112.00 ($117.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Amadeus FiRe Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.14 million and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

