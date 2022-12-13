Amaze World Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.73 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Amaze World has a total market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $662,982.54 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00005811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

