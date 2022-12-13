Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up to $79.96

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.96, but opened at $86.45. Ambarella shares last traded at $87.44, with a volume of 7,111 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.59.

Ambarella Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 25.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Ambarella by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 23.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

