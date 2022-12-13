Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Amcor comprises 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Amcor worth $239,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Amcor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,583 shares of company stock worth $13,078,624 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Trading Up 2.2 %

AMCR opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

