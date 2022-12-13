Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMHG remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
