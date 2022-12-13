Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMHG remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

