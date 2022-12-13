American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Down 4.7%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.53. 1,300,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,530,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.