American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

