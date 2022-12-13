American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. 30,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,655. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

