American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $270.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.
American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.31. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
